Man jumps in front of train after wife elopes with lover

Gurugram, Jan 13 (PTI) A 33-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train after his wife eloped with her lover, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on January 5 when Vikram recorded a video and sent it to his brother-in-law, blaming his wife and her lover for his death.

Vikram's brother, Rohit Kumar, filed a complaint with GRP and said that his brother had married Ritu Devi in May 2015.

On October 5, 2025, Ritu left her husband and two children and eloped with her lover, Prince Jat alias Vipin. She also left a note at home about her leaving.

They had filed a police complaint. Later, Ritu called Vikram and said that she had made a grave mistake, and Prince was beating her. She had said that she wanted to return home, and she was brought back by the police, Rohit said.

"Then on January 5, 2026, she returned to her lover, Prince. When Vikram returned home from work in the morning, he found Ritu's note. When he called Prince, he abused him and threatened to kill him," Rohit told the police.

"When Vikram informed his brother-in-law Arun, he came to his house and checked the room and found that some jewellery and Rs 40,000 in cash were missing. After this, in the afternoon, Vikram made a video of his suicide and sent it to Arun. Later, we found his body on the railway track", Rohit said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Prince and Ritu under sections of abetment to suicide, police said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. We will include the accused in the investigation, and further action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge during the investigation", said Sub Inspector Hari Chand, the investigating officer.