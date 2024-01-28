Man jumps in front of train at INA metro station

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A 30-year-old man killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi's INA metro station, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday and the deceased was identified as Ajitesh Singh, they said.

CCTV camera footage showed Singh jump in front of a Samaipur Badli-bound train from platform number two, police said.

"Singh was identified through a call that came on his mobile phone," a senior police officer said.

The dead body was shifted to a mortuary for autopsy and further investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI BM IJT IJT