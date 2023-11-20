Man jumps into dam with 3 children in MP; 2 kids die

Khargone, Nov 20 (PTI) Two children drowned after a 40-year-old man allegedly jumped into a dam with his three kids in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district following a family dispute, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at Toran dam located on the Kunda river, about five km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Shahzad jumped into the dam water along with his two sons, aged 4 and 7, and 8-year-old daughter in the afternoon, Khargone Kotwali in-charge B L Mandloi said.

Some people present there saved Shahzad and his daughter while both the sons drowned, he said.

Shahzad became the father of another girl about a week back, the official added.

Khargone's Additional Superintendent of Police Tarunendra Singh Baghel said prima facie, it seems the man tried to take the extreme step due to a family dispute.

Further probe into the case is underway, he said. PTI COR ADU GK