Man jumps into Kasheli creek in Thane; search operation underway

Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) A 53-year-old man drowned after he jumped off a bridge into Kasheli creek in Thane district on Sunday, a civic official said.

The incident took place a little after 8am and the man has been identified as Rajeshkumar Kailashnath Dubey, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"A search operation is underway. Police and fire brigade teams have been deployed along with a bus, a fire engine and a rescue boat," he said.

Officials at the site said the slushy terrain, muddy water and tidal movements are hampering the search operation.

It is believed Dubey jumped into the creek but no suicide note has been found at the site, a Narpoli police station official said.

Further probe into the incident is underway, he added.