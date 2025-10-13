Man jumps into Thane creek; search operation underway

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly jumped into the Kasheli creek in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, triggering a search and rescue operation by local authorities, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10 am on the road connecting Kasheli to Thane West, they said.

"A car was found parked on the Kasheli Bridge, and preliminary information suggests that its driver, Anurag Kesari, jumped into the creek. Teams from the disaster management cell, fire brigade, and Thane disaster response force are coordinating rescue efforts," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell, Thane Municipal Corporation.

Rescue teams are searching the creek using boats and ropes amid challenging tidal conditions. PTI COR ARU