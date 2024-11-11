Man jumps off elevated metro station in east Delhi, dies

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died after jumping off an elevated platform at the Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station here on Monday, an official said.

Advertisment

The incident was reported at around 11 am, they said.

A team was rushed to the spot immediately after receiving a distress call at the control room, police said.

"He was immediately taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in a PCR van,” the official said The victim, identified as Mayur Vihar -1 resident G Abhishek Rao died during treatment, the official said.

Advertisment

Rao's family has been informed. No suicide note was found at the scene, he said, adding that the family is being questioned to understand the possible reasons behind the step.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a statement confirmed the incident. PTI BM NIT NB