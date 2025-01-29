Man jumps off fire-struck building in Dwarka

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A 21-year-old man jumped off the first floor of a fire-struck building in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday, officials said.

A PCR call regarding the fire was received at 2.12 pm from neighbours about a blaze at the building's stilt parking area in Dwarka Sector 7, police said.

Police rushed to the spot and found that a fire had broken out in the stilt parking of the four-storey building, where several fire tenders were engaged in dousing the flames, a police officer said.

The fire engulfed readymade garments stored on the ground floor parking, belonging to Ashish Bhardwaj, a resident of Palam, he said.

Bhardwaj also had a godown of readymade garments on the first floor.

According to police, Bhardwaj had received a consignment of garments worth around Rs 70-80 lakh from China on Friday, which was kept in the ground-floor stilt parking. The entire stock was gutted in the fire.

Abhishek, an employee of Bhardwaj, jumped from the first floor of the building to escape the fire and sprained his ankle, the officer said.

No other injuries or casualties were reported.

A Delhi Fire Services official said it took them two hours to put out the blaze.

The prima facie cause of the fire, as informed by fire personnel at the spot, appeared to be a spark in a water motor installed in the parking area, police said.

A detailed inspection will be carried out by the fire department on Sunday. PTI SSJ VN VN