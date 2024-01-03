Man jumps on railway tracks at Kalyan station to end life, saved in time

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old man defied death by a whisker when he jumped on tracks at Kalyan railway station in Thane district on Tuesday to commit suicide but landed between two tracks and saved in the nick of time, officials said. After commuters at the busy railway station raised an alarm, security personnel rushed to the spot and pulled away the man to safety.

He is identified as Kushik Asaruddin, a resident of Yavatmal district, a GRP official said, adding that domestic issues seem to be the preliminary cause behind the suicide bid. PTI COR NSK