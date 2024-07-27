Man jumps on railway tracks, crushed under train wheels in Bihar

Muzaffarpur, Jul 27 (PTI) An unidentified person jumped on the railway tracks and was crushed under the wheels of a speeding train in Bihar, an official said on Saturday.

The ghastly incident, which was caught on CCTV cameras installed at Muzaffarpur Junction, took place on Friday evening, and his body with head and limbs dismembered was recovered, Deputy SP, Railway, Nidhi Kumari said.

"The person was on platform number one and jumped into the buffer between two cars of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express after the train had chugged off and gathered speed," she said.

The deputy SP said the mutilated body was sent for post-mortem examinations and a case of unnatural death lodged at the local GRP police station.

"Efforts were on to identify the deceased. No documents, photographs or items like mobile phone of the person have been found, which could give a clue of his whereabouts," the Deputy SP said.