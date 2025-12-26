Man jumps on tracks, Kolkata Metro services on Blue Line partially affected

Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) Metro services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash) were briefly disrupted on Friday evening after a person attempted to jump onto the tracks at Netaji Bhavan station, officials said.

The person was rescued safely.

The incident occurred around 5.17 pm as a southbound train was entering the station, prompting a temporary suspension of services, a senior official said.

Metro operations were halted for nearly 12–13 minutes, with partial services resuming from 5.30 pm.

According to Metro authorities, trains are currently operating between Dakshineswar and Maidan, and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram.

Services remain suspended across seven stations between Maidan and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on both up and down lines.

The disruption caused significant inconvenience to commuters during the evening peak hours. PTI SCH MNB