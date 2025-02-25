Man jumps onto safety net in Mantralaya over 'harassment' by cops, injured

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) A high drama unfolded at the Maharashtra secretariat here on Tuesday afternoon when a 41-year-old male protester jumped onto a safety net of the high-security building from the seventh floor, officials said.

The potentially tragic event was averted due to the safety net installed on the second floor of the Mantralaya building, which was designed to prevent suicides.

The man, identified as Vijay Sashte, sustained injuries to his back. He was immediately rescued by police personnel stationed at Mantralaya and subsequently admitted to the state-run St. George's Hospital in south Mumbai, officials said.

According to Sashte's application, he had come to Mantralaya from Pune to submit a petition at the Chief Minister's Office concerning a long-standing grievance over the alleged illegal sale of grazing land in Pune.

His application stated that a man had forged documents to sell the land, thereby cheating the Pune Municipal Corporation and the state government.

The protester further alleged that police officials in Pune's Warje Malwadi area were uncooperative and harassing him, leaving him without justice for the past six years and depressed.