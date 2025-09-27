Man jumps to death from 11th floor of building after argument with girlfriend

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died after jumping from the 11th floor of a residential building following an argument with his girlfriend in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday, the police said.

The incident, which was caught on a mobile phone, occurred in Dombivali when Rishikesh Parab plunged to his death from the Sudama building in the Umesh Nagar locality.

According to the police, Parab, who lived on the sixth floor of the building, got into a heated exchange of words with his girlfriend during a phone call in the morning. He reportedly threw his phone inside the house and went up to the terrace of the building around 8 am.

Parab jumped from the 11th floor around 12 noon and died due to the impact, said senior inspector Ram Chopde of Vishnu Nagar police station.

“Preliminary inquiries suggest that the extreme step was the result of a dispute with his girlfriend. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered for now, and a probe is underway,” he said.

Police have also appealed to citizens not to share the video of Parab’s fall and respect the sentiments of his family. PTI COR NR