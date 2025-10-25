Man jumps to death from 15th floor; wife, in-laws booked for abetment to suicide

Faridabad, Oct 25 (PTI) A radiotherapist allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a residential building where he was staying with his family in Greater Faridabad area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Kumar. His uncle filed a police complaint accusing Kumar's wife and in-laws of harassing him as they did not want his his mother to stay with the couple.

An FIR has been registered on the charge of abetment to suicide against five individuals -- the wife, her parents and her two brothers -- at Bhupani police station, they said.

According to the police, Kumar, hailing from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, worked as a radiotherapist at a private hospital in Gurugram. He got married to Neha Rawat nine years ago and they have a six-year-old child.

The couple was earlier residing in Noida, where Neha had a private job. According to the complaint filed by Prakash Singh, the uncle of the deceased, as both husband and wife were employed, the child could not be cared for. Yogesh wanted to keep his mother with him, but Neha did not agree to this.

Six months ago, Yogesh moved into Pearl Society in Sector 87 here with his child. However, Neha did not come with Yogesh from Noida. During this time, Yogesh called his mother to care for his child.

"About a month ago, Neha moved into the Pearl Society apartment to live with Yogesh. Upon arriving, Neha began to object to Yogesh's mother living with them. Neha's brothers, Ashish Rawat and Amit Rawat, also came to the Greater Faridabad society and started arguing with Yogesh, and due to this, he was upset.

"On Thursday, Yogesh took Neha to his home in Gwalior and while on their way back from Gwalior, he dropped Neha in Noida and returned to the apartment alone. Frustrated, he jumped from the 15th floor of the Pearl Society on Friday night and died on the spot," the uncle said in his complaint.

A case has been registered against the deceased's wife, Neha Rawat, mother-in-law Shanti Rawat, father-in-law Veer Singh Rawat and Neha's brothers Ashish and Amit Rawat. "We are conducting raids to nab the accused," said Inspector Sangram Dahiya, SHO, Bhupani police station.