Man jumps to death from 21st floor of Mumbai highrise

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 21st floor of a building in Wadala area of Mumbai on Sunday, police said.

According to the Wadala TT police official, the deceased, Haider Karachiwala, was addicted to alcohol, which caused arguments in his family.

In the early hours on Sunday, Karachiwala left home in a huff after an argument with his parents. His father, Yusuf Karachiwala, received a call from Vile Parle police station at 4 AM informing him that his son is intoxicated and should be taken home, the official said.

Accordingly, Yusuf Karachiwala brought his son back home around 6 AM. His parents tried to counsel him to quit drinking alcohol as it is forbidden in their religion, following which he retired to his room.

At around 8:15 AM, Yusuf Karachiwala learned that his son had jumped from the window of his room, police said.

With the help of the police, Haider Karachiwala was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Based on the primary information, police registered the Accidental Death Report (ADR), an official added. PTI ZA NSK