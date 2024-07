Kochi, Jul 15 (PTI) A 23-year-old man ended his life by jumping off the terrace of a hotel building here on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Chris George Abraham hailing from nearby Vyttila.

He got to the rooftop of the hotel, located on the 11th floor, and jumped off, they said.

He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot, they added.

A suicide note was found, but no reason was specified in it for taking the extreme step, sources said.