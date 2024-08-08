Man jumps to death from metro station platform in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A man committed suicide by jumping from an elevated platform at Maharaja Surajmal metro station in west Delhi on Thursday, police said.

The man was identified as Harish (49), a resident of Rohini Sector-7. He worked with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), they said.

In a purported video of the incident doing the rounds on social media, the man is seen sitting on the parapet of the metro station after he managed to climb over the railings. Some security personnel are also seen holding a blanket to save him.

When a security personnel tries to grab the man, he jumps.

Police received information around 1 pm that a man had jumped from platform number one at Maharaja Surajmal metro station with suicidal intent, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, police were informed that the man was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Harish is survived by his wife and two children. His family has been informed about the incident, the officer said.