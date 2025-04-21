Man kidnapped, assaulted by fiancée's boyfriend in Chhattisgarh; three held

Durg, Apr 21 (PTI) A man was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by his fiancée's boyfriend and two others a month before his wedding in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday arrested the woman and two others from Nagpur, Maharashtra, for the incident that occurred on March 18. Efforts are underway to trace one more person involved in the crime.

The accused, Hem Kumari Sahu (25), her boyfriend Durgesh Sahu (22) and Amit Verma (23), were arrested from Nagpur and brought here on Sunday, said Kapil Dev Pandey, Station House Officer of Jamul police station.

He said the woman hails from the Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG) district, while the two others are from Bemetara. The trio are daily wage workers.

The official said Hem Kumari was engaged to the victim, Tokesh Sahu (26), and the wedding was scheduled for April 14 this year.

On March 18, Tokesh was heading home with his friend on a motorcycle when three men intercepted them. They abused and thrashed Tokesh and forcefully took him in their car to Bemetara, he said.

The victim's friend immediately lodged a complaint, and a case was registered, the official said.

Pandey said Tokesh escaped from their custody the next day and returned home. He later informed the police that his fiancée constantly enquired about his location ahead of the kidnapping, and he suspected her role in the crime.

He said after a probe, the police arrested three accused from Nagpur, while another accused, Bunty, is absconding.

"Durgesh told the police that he was in a relationship with Hem Kumari, and she did not wish to marry Tokesh. Hence, they panned planned the kidnapping. The woman shared Tokesh's photographs and details with her boyfriend, following which he planned his kidnapping with his friends Amit and Bunty," the official said.

He said the accused were booked under sections 296 (obscene acts), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 140 (2) (kidnapping), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy), 3(5)(common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further probe is underway. PTI COR TKP ARU