Man kidnapped by miscreants near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 9 (PTI) A man was allegedly kidnapped by a group of miscreants after they blocked his car and sprayed a substance on him, police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Gopal alias Gopi, a resident of Honnakalasapura village in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru City. He is engaged in real estate and financial business, they said.

The incident occurred on Sunday near Karpur Gate in Anekal taluk, police said.

According to police, Gopal and his friend Satish were travelling in a car from Attibele towards Anekal when the incident occurred near Karpur.

The assailants, who had allegedly planned the abduction, rammed the car with another vehicle to stop it.

The miscreants then allegedly sprayed a substance on Gopal and forcibly kidnapped him before fleeing the spot in another car, a senior police officer said.

Satish, who was also sprayed by the kidnappers, managed to alert Gopal's family members about the incident. The family subsequently informed the police.

A team from the Anekal police station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The police have seized the vehicle used to block the car.

Efforts are on to trace the abductors and rescue the victim, police added. PTI COR AMP KH