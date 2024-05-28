Man kidnapped from MP, forced to drink urine after dispute; FIR lodged against 7 persons

Guna (MP), May 28 (PTI) A group of persons allegedly kidnapped a relative from Madhya Pradesh's Guna district following a dispute and took him to Rajasthan where they forced him to drink urine and paraded him in a woman's clothes, police said on Tuesday.

The accused also allegedly tonsured the man's head and made him wear a garland of shoes, they said.

The incident took place in neighbouring Rajasthan on May 22, but as the man was kidnapped from Guna, an FIR was registered at the Fatehgarh police station here against seven persons late Monday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Sinha said.

The accused persons had also shot a video of the torture, shared it on social media and demanded Rs 25 lakh from the man, as per a complaint lodged by him.

Fatehgarh police station in-charge Kripal Singh said 10-12 persons allegedly kidnapped the man and took him in a jeep to Jhalawar and Patan in Rajasthan where they beat him up, made him wear a garland of shoes and woman's clothes and forced him to drink urine.

They also shot videos of the inhuman treatment and demanded Rs 25 lakh from him. When police came to know about it, the accused set the man free on the condition that he would pay them Rs 20 lakh within three days, he said.

SP Sinha said, "We have taken cognisance of the incident. The complainant came to me following which I sent him to Fatehgarh police station. He was beaten up in Rajasthan but as the crime of kidnapping him took place here, a case was registered in Guna district in the matter." The FIR was registered against seven persons under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 506 (criminal intimidation), 365 (kidnapping) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention), Singh said.

Reacting to the incident, the opposition Congress in a post on X claimed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was unable to handle the state and his (home) department and demanded his resignation. PTI COR MAS GK