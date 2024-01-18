Man kidnaps 11-month-old child from southeast Delhi, his wife hands over toddler to police

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 11-month-old child in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, officials said on Thursday.

The child was returned to police by the man's wife following which the accused was apprehended from his house, they said.

Police said the accused kidnapped the toddler since he did not have any child. The accused has been identified as Naveen Mishra.

"On Wednesday, we got a PCR call from a woman regarding kidnapping of her 11-month-old son. The complainant told the police that she runs a beauty parlour in Jaitpur and has two children," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

According to the mother, around 8 pm on Wednesday, her son started crying so she asked her eight-year-old daughter to take him outside the parlour for sometime. Some time later her daughter informed that a man took the toddler away on a motorcycle, she said in the complaint.

"An FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up. We checked CCTV footage and found one person carrying the kidnapped child on a motorcycle. We checked the registration number and found that it has been registered in the name of a woman," the DCP said.

The officer said while the police were tracing the suspect intensively, on Thursday around 10.40 am, the woman -- Mishra's wife -- reached the police station to hand over the child.

Police questioned her and later they apprehended Mishra from his house. During interrogation, he told police that he kidnapped the child as he did not have any children, the officer said.

Mishra, who is employed at the accounts department of a store in Noida did not have any previous criminal record. "Further investigation in the case is in progress," the DCP said. PTI BM BM SKY SKY