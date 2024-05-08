Man kidnaps 8-year-old girl from south Delhi, held

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 8-year-old girl from south Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The police identified the accused as Mohammad Umar (28), a resident of Mehrauli. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said, “On May 6, at 3 pm, a PCR call was received regarding the kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl at Kotla Mubarakpur police station. Staff was immediately rushed to the spot.” Based on the family’s complaint, an FIR was lodged under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was initiated, he said. "The family members and relatives of the girl were questioned thoroughly. The teams started working on all aspects. We got vital clues from the place of occurrence through analysis of CCTV footage as the suspect was spotted moving in the area," the DCP said. After examining multiple CCTV Cameras in Bapu Park, Uday Chand Marg, Kotla Mubarakpur, Gurudwara road, South Extension -1, Pilanji village, and other places, the accused was spotted coming from the South Extension -1 bus stop, he said.

“We checked more CCTV footage of DTC buses to identify the accused. The details of the kidnapped girl were uploaded on ZIPNET (the networking system of police of adjoining states),” he said. The police arrested Umar from the slum area of Andheria Mod on Tuesday and the girl was rescued, DCP said.

“During interrogation, Umar revealed that he crafts small toys of glass and had come to Kotla to collect glass where he noticed the girl playing and he kidnapped her," DCP said. The girl was reunited with her family and sent for a medical examination, he said. PTI BM HIG HIG