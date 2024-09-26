Man kidnaps boy from Outer Delhi's Mundka; nabbed

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped a boy with an intent to sexually assault him, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused, Ramu, was arrested four hours after he kidnapped the boy from Mundka area of Outer Delhi.

"On Wednesday, there was a call at Mundka Police Station that a boy was playing near his house with three other children and an unknown person took him away under the pretext of feeding him. A case was registered and a search operation was launched," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The officer said that a number of CCTV camera footage surrounding the area were checked and the person was located.

A team nabbed Ramu from the Bakkarwala area and restored the boy to his family.

"The accused confessed to the crime and told police that he had kidnapped the boy with the intention of committing unnatural assault," said the DCP. PTI BM BM VN VN