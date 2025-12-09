Man killed, 11 injured as tractor-trolley collides with trailer in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was killed and 11 others were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying mourners collided with a trailer truck on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar road in Sonbhadra district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Chandi Hotel crossing under the Robertsganj police station area when the tractor-trolley, carrying about 20 people along with a body for cremation, hit a trailer coming from the opposite direction, Station House Officer Madhav Singh said.

Police rushed the injured to the Lodhi Medical College, where doctors declared Kharpattu, a resident of Majhigaon, dead on arrival. The remaining injured are undergoing treatment, the officer said.

The trailer truck has been seized and traffic on the route restored, he added.