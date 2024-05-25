Man killed, 11 injured in bus-truck collision in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), May 25 (PTI) A passenger was killed and 11 others were injured when their bus collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The bus was carrying a total of 42 passengers at the time of the incident, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Chauvia Police Station Mansoor Ahmed said, "A sleeper bus headed to Delhi from Gorakhpur collided with a truck on the intervening night of May 24 and 25." Nasir, 40, a passenger on the bus died on the spot and 11 others, including the bus driver, were injured, Ahmed said.

The injured were admitted to the hospital. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG