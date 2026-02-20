Man killed, 2 injured as speeding car crashes into bike in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) A man died and two others were injured after a speeding car crashed into their motorcycle from behind in Jaipur on Friday evening, police said.

The incident occurred near Kharbas Circle. Three friends were going towards Mansarovar on a motorcycle when the accident happened, they said.

The car driver fled the spot after the crash.

The victims were rushed to a nearby private hospital in critical condition where doctors declared one of them dead, they said, adding that the two others are undergoing treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

Efforts are being made to identify and nab the driver, they said.