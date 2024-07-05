Man killed, 2 others injured in motorcycle collision in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) A man was killed and two others were injured after collision of two motorcycles in here on Friday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Jaswant Nagar police station Ram Sahay Singh said, "Sudesh Kumar (45) was killed when his motorcycle collided with another on Etawah-Agra National Highway. Two others on the other bike were also injured." Police have sent the body for postmortem examination and the injured have been admitted to hospital, officials said.