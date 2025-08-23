Man killed, 3 family members injured over property dispute in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; six held

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was killed and three of his family members were injured allegedly by a neighbouring family over a dispute concerning a plot in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police said on Saturday.

In the incident that took place at Sambhaji Colony in the CIDCO area on Friday afternoon, Pramod Padsawan was fatally stabbed, following which six persons were arrested, an official said.

Citing the complaint filed by Pramod’s father Ramesh Padsawan (60), the official said his family has a dispute with Kashinath Nimone and his kin over a piece of land for the last couple of years.

On Friday, they stored construction material on the plot, located in front of their house, prompting Kashinath to raise objections.

Kashinath, his father, wife Shashikala, and sons Dnyaneshwar, Gaurav and Saurabh started hurling abuses at Ramesh. When his son Pramod came out, the accused began thrashing him with a rod.

Dnyaneshwar then pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Pramod. When other members of the Padsawan family came out of their house, the accused persons allegedly attacked them as well with knives, rods and stones, he said.

All the injured persons were rushed to the hospital, where Pramod was declared dead, the official said, adding that Ramesh and his grandson Rudra are also admitted there for treatment. Ramesh's wife also suffered in the alleged attack.

A case has been registered against the arrested members of the accused family under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other charges, he said. PTI DC NR