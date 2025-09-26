Man killed, 3 injured as car collides with SUV in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died while three others were injured in a head on collision between a car and an SUV here on Friday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near the Nauka Vihar around 5 pm when the car driver lost control of the vehicle, breaking through a divider before colliding head on with the SUV.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front of the car was completely crushed, trapping the two occupants -- Sameer Shukla (30), from Rustampur in the Ramgarhtal area and his friend Anupam Ojha (27) of Siddharthnagar Colony --, police said.

According to police, Shukla died on the spot in the accident while Ojha suffered a fracture in his arm and multiple leg injuries.

The injured was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is stated critical, police said, adding that a passenger inside the SUV also suffered injuries.

The crash triggered chaos in the locality, with hundreds of onlookers gathering at the accident site. Locals, along with Ramgarhtal police, also managed to get the trapped persons inside the car.

Police said that two people in the SUV received minor injuries and they went to a private hospital for first aid.