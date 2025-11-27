Man killed, 3 injured in Faridabad road accident; SUV driver booked

Faridabad, Nov 27 (PTI) A man was killed and three others injured after a speeding SUV hit a car at the service lane of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Faridabad, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Sunny, a resident of Ghazipur village in NIT, Faridabad, his uncles, Mahavir and Mahesh, along with their nephew Ravindra, were returning after attending a wedding in Amipur late Wednesday night in their Swift car.

While the car was making a U-turn under the Delhi Mumbai Expressway flyover near Sector 14-17 on the bypass road, a speeding SUV (Scorpio) coming from Ballabgarh hit the car (Swift), he said.

The impact was so severe that the car was damaged and its engine was severed, he added.

"In the accident, Mahesh died on the spot, while Mahavir, Ravindra and the Scorpio driver Shubham were injured. The injured are being treated in a private hospital. Mahesh was a workshop operator", Sunny added in his complaint.

Eyewitness said that after hitting the Swift, the Scorpio smashed into the grills. One of the Scorpio's wheels also came off after hitting the grills, and the driver of the Scorpio was also injured.

"An FIR has been registered against Shubham, the driver of the Scorpio, who is also receiving treatment in the hospital," Sector 17, Faridabad SHO Madan Singh said.

Further probe is underway, he said.