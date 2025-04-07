Man killed, 3 others injured as canter hits car on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Gurugram, April 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed and three others, including a woman, were injured after a canter rammed into their car on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near IFFCO Chowk in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The canter driver, Akhilesh from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh was arrested and an FIR has been registered at Sector 18 police station, they said.

According to police, the four people were en route to Bihar when their car developed a snag near the IFFCO Chowk flyover.

They had parked the car on the roadside with the indicator switched on and were attempting to fix it when the canter hit the vehicle from behind, they added.

All four occupants of the car were injured and were taken to a hospital by passersby. Riyaz Ansari, was declared dead by doctors, police said, adding that the others are undergoing treatment.

