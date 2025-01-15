Man killed, 4 injured after car rams into roundabout amid dense fog in UP

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A man was killed and four others were injured when their car hit a roundabout due to dense fog here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Amir Lari (35), a resident of Deoria district, police said.

The incident took place at Asuran Chowk when a speeding car rammed into a roundabout, seriously injuring five people, police said. Locals rushed to the scene and took victims to BRD Medical College where Lari was declared dead on arrival.

Prima facie it appears that the dense fog severely impaired the driver’s visibility due to which the car rammed directly into the roundabout, Sub-Inspector, Shahpur Police Station, Ranjit Tiwari said.

Among the injured two people, including a woman, are in critical condition and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, the conditions of two other passengers --Jeet Shahi and Siddharth Sharma are reported to be stable.

Further investigation is underway, Tiwari said. PTI COR ABN HIG