Man killed, 4 injured as two groups clash in Palghar

Palghar, Aug 24 (PTI) One person was killed and four injured in a clash between two groups in Nalasopara in Palghar district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident happened late Friday night in Santosh Bhuvan locality over a previous enmity, the Tulinj police station official said.

"Both groups used sharp weapons to attack each other. A man identified as Deepak Pal was killed and four persons from both groups were injured," he said.

A case of rioting, unlawful assembly with arms, murder and other offences has been registered, though no arrest has been made as yet, he said. PTI COR BNM