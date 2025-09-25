Man killed, 5 injured as car rams into stationary truck in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Sep 25 (PTI) A 41-year-old man was killed while five others were critically injured as their car collided with a stationary heavy vehicle in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Daruda under Ichagarh police station limits on NH-33 when the occupants of the car, all from West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, were returning from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh in the morning.

Ichagarh Police Station officer-in-charge, Vikramaditya Pandey, told PTI that a six-seater van traveling at high speed rammed into the rear end of a container vehicle parked at the side of the highway.

The police had to arrange for a gas cutter to extract the body of the driver, identified as Suryajit Pradhan (41).

“The other five people in the car were unconscious. They were taken to the nearest community health centre at Chandil, from where they were referred to MGM Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur for better treatment. In the evening, they were again shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi as their condition deteriorated,” the police officer said.

The body of the driver was sent to Seraikela Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

“Two out of the five injured were identified as Satyabrata Pradhan (63) and his son Manoj Pradhan (37) based on their Aadhaar card. The remaining three were yet to be identified,” the officer added. PTI ANB NN