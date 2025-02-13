Man killed, 9 others injured in car-bus collision in MP

Rajgarh (MP), Feb 13 (PTI) A man was killed while his sister and eight others suffered injuries when a car collided with a private bus in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Thursday, police said.

The man and his sister were going in the car to Shujalpur to appear in an exam when the accident took, Talen police station in-charge Mehtab Singh Thakur said.

The car collided with the bus at around 7.30 am on Shujalpur-Pachore road.

The man died in the accident. His sister and eight bus passengers were injured, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Soni (25), the official said.

His 20-year-old sister was admitted to a hospital in Shujalpur. The bus passengers, who suffered minor injuries, were provided first aid at a hospital in Talen, he said.

An investigation was on into the incident, the police added.