Man killed after altercation over delayed order at Delhi dabba

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A man was allegedly killed early Wednesday following an altercation over a delayed order at an eatery in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Harneet Singh Sachdeva (29), had visited a dhaba early in the morning and placed an order, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer. Due to the delay in his order, an altercation ensued between Sachdeva and the eatery staff. The staff then contacted the dabba owners, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, who arrived at the scene with some other people and a fight broke out between Sachdeva, his friends and the owners, DCP Veer said.

Sachdeva was later taken to the hospital by his friends, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

Two of the accused have been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the police said.

We are also looking into how the restaurant was operating at that hour, they added. PTI NIT NIT BM BHJ BHJ