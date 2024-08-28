Man killed after altercation over delayed order at Delhi dhaba

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed early Wednesday following an altercation over a delayed order at an eatery in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said.

The man, as per reports, was beaten with sticks and a sharp object.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Harneet Singh Sachdeva, had visited a dhaba early in the morning and placed an order, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

Due to the delay in his order, an altercation ensued between Sachdeva and the eatery staff. The staff then contacted the dhaba owners, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, who arrived at the scene with some other people and a fight broke out between Sachdeva, his friends and the owners, the DCP said.

Sachdeva was later taken to the hospital by his friends, where he was declared dead on arrival, he added.

Ketan and Ajay have been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the police said.

The deceased used to work as a whitewasher. He had previous involvement in a case of quarrel. The police are also looking into how the restaurant was operating at that hour, they said.

Sachdeva' mother said that he had gone to order some food.

"What happened there we have no idea. They killed my son with knife and rods and he died on the spot. The restaurant's name is Kafila. Its owner, owner's son and their employees have killed him. What was my son's fault that they have killed him? We want justice for my kid," she said. PTI NIT AS AS