Man killed after argument over trivial issue in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was killed allegedly by a man after the two had an argument over the choice of songs being played at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Lambhua area on Sunday night when the victim, Uttam Yadav, was returning from the wedding of his friend's sister in Lotiya village, they said.

Around 8 pm, Yadav got into a fight with Govind, who was from the groom's side, over the choice of songs being played by the DJ at the wedding. However, the villagers intervened and stopped the fight, the police said.

Around 11 pm, when Yadav was heading back home with his friend on a motorcycle around 11 pm, Govind attacked him with a knife. Yadav fell from the motorcycle, following which Govind slit his throat and fled from the spot, the police said.

Yadav's friend took him to the Lambhua Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to a hospital in Sultanpur, they said, adding that he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. A case was registered in the matter after the victim's family members lodged a complaint, Circle Officer (CO) Abdus Salam Khan.

An investigation is underway and 13 people including the groom are being interrogated in the matter, Khan added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ