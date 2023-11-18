Man killed after assault in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed in an attack by unidentified people in a village in Karari police station area of the district, police said on Saturday.

"Bhondu Pasi of Bari Pavaiya village was attacked with wooden sticks outside the village on Friday night by some unknown persons.

"Pasi was found dead at the spot with apparent injury marks on his body," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samar Bahadur Singh.

The deceased had a personal rivalry with several people in the village, he said.

"We are trying to arrest those behind the incident," the ASP added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.