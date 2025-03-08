Man killed after being hit by dumper truck in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a speeding dumper truck here on Saturday, police said The incident sparked protests from the villagers, demanding justice, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Sudhanshu Shekhar said, "Umesh Kumar, who was walking towards his farm, was crushed by a gravel-laden dumper, resulting in his immediate death during the wee hour." Following the accident enraged villagers blocked the road and apprehended the fleeing dumper driver and cleaner.

Police arrived at the scene but the villagers refused to allow the removal of the body, police said.

After receiving assurances of assistance for the victim's family, the villagers lifted the blockade after approximately two hours, police added.

"We have seized the dumper and taken the driver into custody. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and investigation is underway," said the CO. PTI COR CDN HIG