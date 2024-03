Sultanpur (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a train here on Tuesday, police said.

Lambhua police station Inspector Akhanddev Mishra said the incident took place in the Bedupara forest area in Sultanpur district.

The police identified the victim as Santosh Yadav, a resident of the Lambhua area in Sultanpur. His body has been sent for postmortem, the official said.

A case has been registered in the matter, he said.