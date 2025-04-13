Man killed after being hit by train near Kochi

Kochi, Apr 13(PTI) A 25-year-old man died after being hit by a train at Aluva near here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Anu, a native of Upputhode, Idukki.

The accident occurred on Saturday night on the railway track near Ambattukavu Metro Station.

According to the police, the body was found on the railway track and it was suspected that he was hit by a train.

Anu was working as a driver in the Ambattukavu area.

A case has been registered for unnatural death.