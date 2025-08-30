Man killed after being struck scooter in Delhi's RK Puram; driver held

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A 29-year-old man died after being hit by a scooter while crossing a road in south Delhi's R K Puram area, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 8.30 PM on August 27 near Jeevandeep Kusht Ashram Hanuman Mandir on Tamil Sangam Marg, they said.

The victim, identified as Jamna alias Billu, a resident of RK Puram, sustained grievous injuries in the collision. The scooter was being driven by Shyam Kumar (50), a resident of R.K. Puram, police said.

"Kumar arranged an autorickshaw and shifted the injured man to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment," a senior police officer said.

On the complaint of the deceased's son, a case under sections 281 (Rash driving) and 106(1) (Causing death by negligence) of the BNS was registered at R.K. Puram police station. The accused has been apprehended and the scooter seized, they added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ RT RT