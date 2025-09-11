Man killed after bus hits motorcycle in MP's Neemuch; mob blocks road, sets vehicle ablaze

Neemuch, Sep 11 (PTI) One person was killed and two injured after a bus hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Thursday, following which an irate mob vandalised the vehicle and torched it, a police official said.

The incident happened near Khimla plant at Amarpura, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, at around 9:30am, Rampura police station SHO Vijay Sagaria told reporters.

"The bus carrying labourers hit a motorcycle with three persons. One of them, Laxman Meena (36), died on the spot. Of the two injured persons, one has been admitted to Neemuch district hospital, while the other was discharged after primary treatment," he said.

An irate mob blocked the road demanding compensation for Meena's kin, and later vandalised and torched the bus.

Police and revenue officials, including the tehsildar, reached the spot and held talks with the protesters, following which the road blockade was lifted after seven hours.

The company's representatives have assured compensation to the deceased's family and financial aid for the treatment of the injured, officials said. PTI COR LAL BNM