Man killed after canter truck hits his bike in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 14 (PTI) A man was killed while his wife and brother-in-law were injured when their bike was hit by a speeding canter truck on Tuesday morning, police said.

One of the victims told the police that she along with her husband, Sunni, and brother Santosh, were on their way to Bilaspur on a bike to meet her brother, police said.

When they reached Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Manesar, a speeding canter truck hit their bike and they fell on the road. Sunni died on the spot after his head got crushed under the tyre. She and her brother were injured, the victim told the police.

The canter truck driver managed to flee, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Based on the complaint filed by Sunni's wife, a case was registered. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG