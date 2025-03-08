Man killed after coming under JCB during digging of well in Latur district

Latur, Mar 8 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died after he accidentally came under a JCB machine when the heavy equipment was being used to dig a well in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Saturday, police said.

The freak accident occurred around 3 pm at Nagalgaon village in Udgir tehsil, they said.

A well was being dug in a farm with the help of a JCB machine, owned by victim Madhav Kamble. During the work, Kamble accidentally came under a track, the chain-like wheel of the earthmoving equipment, which crushed the lower part of his body, an official said.

Head constable Gajanan Jagtap, who visited the spot, said Kamble’s body has been sent to the state-owned Udgir General Hospital for post-mortem. PTI COR NR