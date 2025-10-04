Man killed after dumper collides with stationary truck in Delhi's Sarita Vihar

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed when a moving dumper truck collided with a stationary vehicle on Sarita Vihar–Kalindi Kunj road on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Hanif Ali, a resident of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the accident at around 6.06 am at Sarita Vihar police station.

On reaching the spot, in front of Living Style Mall near the Foot Over Bridge, police found that a dumper truck had collided from behind with a stationary dumper truck.

The driver of the moving dumper was trapped inside the vehicle.

With assistance from local residents, he was rescued and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, where he was declared dead, the officer added.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the stationary dumper truck had been parked on the main road without any warning signs, barricades or blinkers, which led to the collision, police said.

The crime team inspected the site, took photographs, and seized the belongings of the deceased.

A case has been registered at Sarita Vihar Police Station under section 281 (Rash and negligent driving and endangering public safety) and 106 (1) (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The driver of the stationary vehicle is yet to be arrested. Further investigation is underway.