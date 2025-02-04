Man killed after elephant runs amok in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 4 (PTI) A man lost his life after being gored by an elephant that ran amok at Elavally in this district on Tuesday, police said here.

The deceased has been identified as Anand (38), who had reportedly come to a temple festival for business purposes.

The incident occurred when the elephant was being bathed.

According to the Pavaratty police, the elephant became aggressive and attacked Anand, resulting in serious injuries.

Another person, the mahout of the elephant, also sustained serious injuries and was being treated at a hospital here, they said.

The elephant, which was brought to the temple festival, ran uncontrollably, entering a residential area.

Members of the elephant squad and mahouts struggled to restrain the animal, the police added.