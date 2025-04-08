Man killed after heated argument in Shimla's Theog

Shimla, Apr 8 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in Shimla's Theog on Monday after a heated argument broke out with one of his acquaintances over some matter, police said.

The accused has been identified as Anil (24), a resident of Raudi village in Solan district. He has been arrested, nd a case under section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 has been registered against him.

According to the complaint, the incident took place when the victim, Ravi Kumar, a JCB driver and a resident of Mandi's Nalaut village, visited Anil's workshop on Monday evening. The two had an argument over some matter, which quickly escalated, and Anil smashed Kumar with an object lying in his workshop. The complaint was filed by one Kuldeep Singh, who had rushed to the workshop upon hearing noises. He further mentioned that upon reaching the spot, he saw Anil talking to someone on his phone and Ravi lying on the floor in a bloodied condition. As more people gathered there, they rushed the victim to Civil Hospital, Theog, where he was declared dead.