Man killed after his trolley overturns, falls into lake in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Mar 7(PTI) One person was killed when a trolley overturned and fell into a lake here, police said on Friday.

The trolley was carrying Max Company's Pokelin machine engaged in the construction of the Bhanupalli-Beri railway, police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, it fell down the road and sank into the Gobind Sagar Lake. In this accident, the trolley driver, Devi Ram, died on the spot, while the helper saved himself by jumping out of the vehicle.

The family members of the deceased have alleged in a complaint lodged in the police station Swarghat that the accident occurred due to the negligence of Max Company and they have not made any contact with the affected family.

If the family does not get proper compensation, they will not perform the last rites, they added.

SP Bilaspur Sandeep Dhawal said that the police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.