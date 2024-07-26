Man killed after portion of roof falls on him at Digambar Jain Temple

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A man died after marble from a portion of a roof fell on him at Digambar Jain Temple in Delhi's Shahdara on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened at the Kailash Nagar area when a marble from the overhang eaves of the temple fell on one Kunal Jain (20), they said. "Today at 10.20 am, Jain devotees were standing in front of Digambar Jain Mandir. All of a sudden some portion of the roof fell on the street," a senior police officer said "One heavy marble stone hit Kunal on head. He sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," the officer said.

A case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered on the matter at Gandhi Nagar Police Station. PTI BM BM SKY SKY